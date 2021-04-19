The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.59.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

