THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $10.15 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $10.15 or 0.00018629 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and approximately $364.84 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,859.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00039645 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

