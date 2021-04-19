THETA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $622.57 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. THETA has a market cap of $11.35 billion and $622.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.32 or 0.06057359 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

