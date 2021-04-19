Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Down 0.8%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50. 528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

