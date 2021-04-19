ThreeFold Hits Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $26,907.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.