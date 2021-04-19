Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1,054.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $678,887.32 and $3,939.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00086680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.42 or 0.00601067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039570 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

