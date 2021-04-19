Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.09 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $128.86 million and $7.09 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

