thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,676,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,323,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.4 days.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 164.43%.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

