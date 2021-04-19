Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Tile Shop has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.