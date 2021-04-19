Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 5.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.15. 167,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,446,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Tilray by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

