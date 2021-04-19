Time New Bank 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.41 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $22.48 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

