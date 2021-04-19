TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. 4,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,518,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.