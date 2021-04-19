Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TOFB opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.53. Tofutti Brands has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
