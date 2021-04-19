Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TOFB opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.53. Tofutti Brands has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.