TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Down 27% This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $136,599.12 and $132.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

