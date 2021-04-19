Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff Sells 2,452 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.

Shares of TXG stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 311,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.81 and a 12 month high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

