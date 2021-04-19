Tornado Hits Market Cap of $390,028.77 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.00 or 0.00116563 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $390,028.77 and approximately $388,722.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

