Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Toro Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.