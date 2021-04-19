TPG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average is $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.