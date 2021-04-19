TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.