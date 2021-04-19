TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.34 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

