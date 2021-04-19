TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

TPIC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.70. 635,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

