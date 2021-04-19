Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $203.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.85.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

