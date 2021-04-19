Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $203.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.85.
Shares of TSCO traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
