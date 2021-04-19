Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches One Day Volume of $322,461.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $18.14 million and $322,461.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00636731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.15 or 0.06488029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

