Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.31. 17,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,549. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.