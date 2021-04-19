Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Upgraded at SEB Equity Research

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was upgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SEB Equities raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:TRATF remained flat at $$27.75 on Monday. Traton has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

