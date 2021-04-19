Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $249.20 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $249.20 million and $13.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00008817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,966,713 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.