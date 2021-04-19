TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

TA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TA opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

