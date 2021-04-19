TravelNote Trading 43.3% Lower This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, TravelNote has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $13,160.01 and approximately $236.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00063928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00281021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00685447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.11 or 0.99805099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00874091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.