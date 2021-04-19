Travis Perkins plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TVPKF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

