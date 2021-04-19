Tricia Plouf Sells 1,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.14. 475,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,995. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,027.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.