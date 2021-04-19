Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

About Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.