Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $824,673.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

