Trittium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,960.00 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Trittium has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Trittium has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $33,960.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

