Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0016 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $971,712.10 and approximately $98.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.50 or 1.00362579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00122308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.