TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.27 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.33 billion and approximately $5.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000912 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.