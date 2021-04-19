TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 1% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and $248,301.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

