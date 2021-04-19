Truist Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.90.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

