Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

