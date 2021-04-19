Truist Securities Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $115.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.43 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

