Truist Securities Lowers Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target to $210.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

