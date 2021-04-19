Truist Securities Raises OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $64.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

KIDS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

KIDS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.23. 64,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

