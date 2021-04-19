Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells $19,465.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $19,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,536.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $23,265.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. 475,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,027.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

