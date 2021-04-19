Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.44. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

