Trust Co. of Vermont Has $13.68 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.08. 142,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

