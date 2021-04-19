Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. 66,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

