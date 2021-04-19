Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.26. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

