Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in salesforce.com by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in salesforce.com by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 35,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 47,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

