Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

O stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.17. 39,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

