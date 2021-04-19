Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.69. 9,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.33 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

