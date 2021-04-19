Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

